Scorned lover shouted ‘I miss you’ at ex, then gave him a bloody nose

A scorned lover who ran into her ex with another girl has admitted a breach of the peace after shouting “I love you” and “I miss you” before bloodying his nose in a shop car park.

Tia Louise Miller, 22, of Pier Road, Aultbea, pleaded guilty to the charge at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that, prior to this incident on May 3 this year, Miller had been in a relationship since August 2018 but they had broken up just a few weeks before.

He explained the former couple then bumped into each other in the car park of McColls Wildcat shop in Gairloch where a polite conversation about their relationship soon turned sour, with Miller shouting “I miss you” and “I love you” before becoming aggressive.

Car park struggle caused bloody nose

A struggle ensued between the pair, with a knock from Miller’s head resulting in a nose bleed for the ex-boyfriend before friends could intervene and separate them.

Cecily Kingston, mitigating, explained that her client had held some suspicion her ex was being unfaithful to her while they were still in a relationship and he had, in fact, left the property they shared “without so much as a word”.

She explained that, on the day in question, the part-time cleaner was “extremely upset” to see her ex with someone she had suspected him of cheating with.

Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentencing to September 2 for reports.