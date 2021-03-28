‘Scenery was real winner’: Highland locations star of latest Top Gear episode

It was a test between the new Land Rover Defender, Mercedes G-Wagen and Ariel Nomad.

But the stunning scenery of the Highlands proved to the real winner of the latest Top Gear episode.

Presenters Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuiness headed out on an icy expedition across the north in tonight’s show.

We’re up in the beautiful highlands on tonight’s @BBC_TopGear it did get a bit chilly but well worth it! BBC1 8PM. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #topgear pic.twitter.com/ln485c8xtY — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) March 28, 2021

And viewers were quick to highlight on social media the picturesque surroundings the three men found themselves in.

Well I think the real winner of that was the scenery. The Scottish Highlands looked beautiful 😍 #TopGear — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) March 28, 2021

#TopGear reminding me how incredibly beautiful the Scottish Highlands are 😍 pic.twitter.com/rImWdmC3fL — Kit Bradshaw (@kitbradshaw) March 28, 2021

The Scottish Highlands – what a stunning part of the world! #TopGear — Reece Hughes 🐝 (@TheMadMidlander) March 28, 2021

Those Scottish Highland roads on #TopGear though… 🤩 Drove them myself a few years ago around Loch Ness and Glencoe and nothing has topped it since. — Andrew (@ahennighan) March 28, 2021

That scenery in the Scottish Highlands has genuinely brought a tear to my eye. Just… wow #TopGear — Steve Jordan (@SteveJordanUK) March 28, 2021

Out of the three motors on #TopGear I would take the Mercedes-AMG G63. The scenery is incredible on tonight's episode. — Eddie Cullen (@eddiecullen10) March 28, 2021

Think I’m gonna do that route around Scotland next year after watching this… #TopGear — Kit Man Wong 💙 (@KitManWong8) March 28, 2021

It’s not the first time the northern scenery has stolen the spotlight in a TV show.

The much-anticipated fourth season of the Netflix hit drama The Crown received rave reviews when it was released in November last year.

And while fans of the show hailed the performance by Emma Corrin as the People’s Princess, another ‘star’ also wowed them – Scotland.

Caithness, Inverness-shire and the Cairngorms all feature in the new series, most dominantly in the Balmoral Test episode.