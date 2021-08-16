Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ruth Davidson appointed director of north-east food group Baxters

By Rachel Amery
16/08/2021, 3:46 pm
Former Scottish Conservative leader Baroness Ruth Davidson
Baroness Ruth Davidson, former Scottish Conservative leader, has been appointed as director of north-east food group Baxters.

Her appointment to the Fochabers-based company was revealed on Monday 16 August in a Companies House filing from WA Baxters & Sons (Holding), with the date of her appointment noted as July 28.

Ms Davidson was the leader of the Scottish Conservatives from 2011 until 2019, and served as leader of the Conservatives’ Holyrood group until the May 2021 election, where she stood down from her position as MSP for Edinburgh Central.

Following the election she became a life peer at the House of Lords and assumed the title of Baroness of Lundin Links.

It is now understood she will serve as a non-executive director of Baxters Food.

Baxters Food in Fochabers

Baxters recently expanded its business by buying Truitt Bros Inc in the USA, which has annual revenues of $100 million and more than 500 employees in Oregon and Kentucky.

It also follows Baxters’ 2014 acquisition of Wornick, a US supplier of military rations, where it now employs 500 people.