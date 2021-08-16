Ruth Davidson appointed director of north-east food group Baxters

Baroness Ruth Davidson, former Scottish Conservative leader, has been appointed as director of north-east food group Baxters.

Her appointment to the Fochabers-based company was revealed on Monday 16 August in a Companies House filing from WA Baxters & Sons (Holding), with the date of her appointment noted as July 28.

Ms Davidson was the leader of the Scottish Conservatives from 2011 until 2019, and served as leader of the Conservatives’ Holyrood group until the May 2021 election, where she stood down from her position as MSP for Edinburgh Central.

Following the election she became a life peer at the House of Lords and assumed the title of Baroness of Lundin Links.

It is now understood she will serve as a non-executive director of Baxters Food.

Baxters recently expanded its business by buying Truitt Bros Inc in the USA, which has annual revenues of $100 million and more than 500 employees in Oregon and Kentucky.

It also follows Baxters’ 2014 acquisition of Wornick, a US supplier of military rations, where it now employs 500 people.