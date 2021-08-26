Runners will take part in monster Loch Ness race to raise funds for charity

Runners from across Scotland will descend on the Highlands this weekend for hugely popular race.

About 2,000 people had signed up for the Beast Race Loch Ness on Saturday.

The 10K obstacle course will take participants on an all-new route around the banks of the loch, setting off from Aldourie Castle.

They will face giant water slides, icy loch water, thick mud and swamp crossings as they tackle the course to raise cash for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

There are almost 200 people taking on the monster race to raise funds for the charity.

One of the teams taking part is Hilda’s Heroes, who are aiming to raise more than £1,000 for the cause.

Shaun MacLeod and members of his extended family will be competing in memory of his late grandmother, Hilda Ramsay, who died last year.

Mr MacLeod is originally from Inverness and many of his relatives still live in the area.

There are 27 different obstacles around the Beast race to test runners’ endurance and strength.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland provide vital services to support people and their families who are living with effects of serious chest and heart conditions and stroke.

These services include rehabilitation support, specialist nurses, community groups, advice and information.