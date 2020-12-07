Royals pull into Edinburgh to mark start of three-day train tour

The Earl and Countess of Strathearn have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal train tour.

The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Wearing face masks, William and Kate thanked the piper before leaving the station.

They set off from London Euston on Sunday for the 1,250-mile, three-day tour, which will give them the chance to thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The earl and countess met with staff from the Scottish Ambulance Service in Newbridge, thanking them for their incredible efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit coincided with the announcement that William and Kate have become joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.

Ian Lush, chair of NHS Charities Together, said: “This is such an honour for our organisation and for all the NHS charities across the UK.

“The involvement of Their Royal Highnesses will inspire the public to do even more to support the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who have done so much to keep us safe and well this year.

“We can’t wait to start working with the duke and duchess, the potential is so exciting.”

Kensington Palace said William and Kate’s visit on Monday had added poignancy as it falls on the day the Scottish Ambulance Service remembers a colleague lost to Covid-19.