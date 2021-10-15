Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Royal National Mod loyals celebrate 50 years since first Gold Medal win

By Lauren Robertson
15/10/2021, 6:06 pm
Alison Rapson and Seamus Campbell, 50 years after winning their Gold Medals. Picture by Sandy McCook.

It has been 50 years since Alison Rapson and Seamus Campbell first won a Gold Medal at the Royal National Mod.

They both triumphed in the prestigious competition back in 1971 when the Mod was being held in Stirling.

Mr Campbell, originally from Greepe, now lives in Bridge of Allan.

Three years after winning the Gold Medal, Mr Campbell won the Traditional Gold Medal, making him the first man to win both titles.

He is retired from the police and is now a well known adjudicator at the Mod.

This year he adjudicated the Gold Medal competition, the very one he won 50 years ago.

Ms Rapson is originally from Helmsdale.

She now sings with the Dingwall Gaelic Choir, who performed in the choir concert at this year’s Mod. 

The choir headed out for a celebratory dinner on the banks of the River Ness to celebrate the anniversary before gearing up for Friday night’s grand finale concert.

