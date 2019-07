A section of the A90 has reopened after it was shut due to a lorry crash.

The road heading into Dundee, near the roundabout, was closed for nearly two hours.

A90 NOW RE-OPENED The A90 has now been cleared north of Dundee after the earlier RTC. Thanks to everyone for your patience while this was dealt with. pic.twitter.com/BilESaN9Gm — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) July 8, 2019

Police said that the no one was seriously injured.

Traffic was redirected through Tealing as the road was cleared.