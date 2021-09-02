Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Romantic rugged island off Highland coast could be yours for just £50,000

By David Mackay
02/09/2021, 2:46 pm
Càrn Deas is up for sale for offers over £50,000. Photo: Goldcrest Land and Forestry
The rugged and romantic island Càrn Deas off the north-west Highlands has gone up for sale for £50,000.

The remote outpost in the Summer Isles archipelago, near Ullapool, can only be accessed by a 25-minute boat journey from mainland piers by private arrangement.

Sailors need to anchor off the coast and then go ashore by dinghy.

However, the sellers believe the 22-acre island offers unparalleled access to nature, including stunning night skies, rich birdlife and dramatic coastline views.

What is the history of Càrn Deas?

Càrn Deas has all the mystique a buyer looking to escape to the wilderness might be looking for.

The archipelago is so named because crofters historically grazed their sheep on the land.

Only a small shingle split, which is independently owned and not part of the sale, connect the isle to the neighbouring uninhabited islands.

The owners of the largest island, Tanera Mor, operate the local post and issue their own unique Summer Isle postage stamps, which are sought after by collectors.

Past issues have featured the wonderful array of plants, birds and wildlife.

‘It lies in natural undisturbed beauty’

Càrn Deas is in the Assynt-Coigach national scenic area with views of the mainland to the east and Outer Hebrides to the west.

The surrounding water, which is warmed by the Gulf Stream, is used for sailing as well as scuba diving and snorkelling.

Càrn Deas is off the Highland coast near Ullapool. Photo: Goldcrest Land and Forestry

Porpoises, dolphins and whales are not uncommon alongside mackerel, cod, crabs, lobsters and langoustines.

Fenning Welsted, partner at agents Goldcrest Land and Forestry, said: “The wonder of Càrn Deas lies in its natural undisturbed beauty. Here, you can truly escape from reality, take a deep breath and enjoy what nature can offer.

“It is a lovely space to camp and live off what you’ve caught from the sea, swimming, kayaking or sailing by day and enjoying the huge unpolluted skies by night.”

The island is on the market for offers over £50,000. For further details contact Mr Welsted by calling 0131 378 6122 or by emailing office@goldcrestlfg.com