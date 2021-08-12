Rollercoaster ‘comes off track’ at Landmark Adventure Park

A rollercoaster has come off its tracks at Landmark Adventure Park

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been called to the theme park, near Carrbridge, after the “family friendly” Runaway Timber Train crashed.

Nobody is believed to be injured.

One visitor has described the terrifying moment the carriage left the track as she waited in the queue.

She said she was approaching the front of the queue with her family when she heard a very loud noise at about 11.30am.