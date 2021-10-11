Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rock climbers caught out by onset of darkness on Eagle Ridge near Lochnagar

By Ross Hempseed
11/10/2021, 4:38 pm Updated: 11/10/2021, 4:43 pm
Braemar MRT and Aberdeen MRT had to deploy sturdy ropes to prepare to lower the stranded climbers down into the gully below.

A group of three rock climbers were rescued off Eagle Ridge near Lochnagar following the early onset of darkness on Sunday, October 10.

An operation was mounted by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team with assistance from the Coastguard after a call-out was received regarding three stranded people on Eagle Ridge.

The ridge is a popular and well-known spot with rock climbers.

Mountain rescue received the call-out at around 8pm. The rescue helicopter was requested to transport the gear required to lower the three people down from the ridge.

The team were placed near to the two men and one woman and only by the illumination of one of their head torches were the team able to locate them.

However, due to strong winds, the helicopter was unable to help once the team was on the scene and so the team had to lower each person down to the bottom of the gully.

This is the fourth call-out over the weekend for Braemar Mountain Rescue Team and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team after spending two days attempting to locate a lost hiker.

‘In the darkness, you lose all the landscape features you would normally navigate from.’

Some of the recent incidents are being linked to the change in weather and darkness setting in a lot sooner as factors in people needing to be rescued.

Malcolm MacIntyre, support manager for Braemar Mountain Rescue Team, said: “It’s something that always catches people out this time of year. The days get shorter quite quickly; especially when the weather is bad.

“It’s common for people to set off later than they intended and end up out at night and for many people that is an alien experience for them. In the darkness, you lose all the landscape features you would normally navigate from.

The case of the three rock climbers is unusual due to the fixed routes that climbers generally use and don’t stray away from. They tend to go up and come back down whereas walkers can wander off course and end up lost and disorientated.”

Several of the mountain rescue teams have urged people via social media to think carefully and plan for walks during this time of year.

HM Costguard assisted in the operation by transporting heavy equipment up to the top of Lochnagar.

Packing items such as a head torch could be vital as it was in this case due to it notifying the rescuers of the location of the climbers.

After the lowering operation was completed, the team escorted them back safe and well and eventually back to base at 5.30am on October 11.

The onset of darkness also limited the three stranded climbers from abseiling down the side of Eagle Ridge themselves.

Mr MacIntyre said: “You tend to rock climb in pitches, which is 50-metre lengths, and Eagle Ridge is around six pitches so it is quite a long route.

“By the time you get into darkness you can’t always see what is below you and the fear that your rope is not long enough to reach the bottom.

“You tend to abseil off the side of Eagle Ridge, down into the adjacent gully which is usually straightforward. However, I understand why they chose not to do that as they might not have been confident when you can’t see what’s below you.”