Roads affected as residents wake up to wintry scenes in the Highlands

By Lauren Taylor
06/05/2021, 9:59 am
Residents across the Highlands have woken up to wintry scenes while the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow.

The weather warning was issued at 3.45am and is in place until 11am covering much of central parts of the Cairngorms and parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Snow on the A9 today Thursday May 6. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times expected.

The A939 near Tomintoul road is currently closed due to a tanker being stuck in the snow. Police are on the scene and a local diversion is in place.

There has been heavy snow on the A9 Inverness to Dunblane road at Slochd.

Social media users have expressed their surprise by posting pictures and videos of the heavy snow in their area.

The snow comes as voters head to polling stations for an election like no other.

 