Revealed: How electricity scheme ‘distortion’ could be costing Scots

Families in northern Scotland could be paying higher electricity bills than they should because of a “distortion” in a UK Government initiative.

Officials have admitted that the issue “may exist” with the Hydro Benefit Replacement Scheme (HBRS), and it “could potentially mean higher consumer costs overall”.

Highland SNP MP Drew Hendry has demanded the UK Government explain whether Scots have lost out, as he told ministers to “urgently” resolve the problem.