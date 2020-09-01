Restrictions on visiting other households in Glasgow area reintroduced after spike in Covid-19 cases

Local restrictions have been announced in the Glasgow area.

Households will not be allowed to host visitors from another house from midnight tonight in three local authority areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made this announcement this evening following a substantial rise in coronavirus cases in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

West Dunbartonshire, Glasgow City and East Renfrewshire are all affected.

In addition to not being allowed to visit other households, residents in these areas will now have to self-isolate if someone from their household has been in close contact with a positive case.

Care home visits will now solely be outside as well.

The only exception to visiting other households is in an emergency, if you are caring for another person or if you are in their extended social bubble.

There have been 135 new cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde over the last few days, with worries that if they do not stem this tide, the virus may run out of control.

In contrast with Aberdeen, this transmission is happening inside people’s homes rather than pubs and restaurants.

Nicola Sturgeon said that that measures will be in place for two weeks, although they will be reviewed in a week.