Research reveals half of Scots have never visited Loch Ness – and would pick a foreign holiday favourite over exploring the UK

Scots are more likely to revisit their favourite holidays abroad than explore the UK’s own must-see locations, a study has revealed.

GetYourGuide’s research suggested 62% of people are more likely to prioritise international travel over a break in the UK.

Though holidaying in Scotland was recently found to have mental health benefits, the research showed that 35% have visited the Eiffel Tower, while only 33% have visited The Kelpies in Falkirk.

The research also revealed that the average person living in Scotland has visited seven countries outside the UK, however more than half of them have never visited Loch Ness.

© SYSTEM © DC Thomson & Co. Ltd © PRESS AND JOURNAL © Donald MacLeod

With international travel still being restricted this summer, experience booking platform GetYourGuide is encouraging people to enjoy what’s on their doorstep.

Jo Fennell, UK general manager at GetYourGuide said: “With another summer on home soil looking likely for most, this is the perfect time to step out of the comfort zone of our annual travel routines and discover some of the best bits of the UK. Our local partners have been working hard to provide visitors with a safe and welcoming experience – so now it’s time to get back out there!”

Many respondents also admitted that they are more knowledgeable about these destinations abroad than they do their home country.

Nearly half of Scots said that lockdown has made them rethink and be more appreciative of what the UK has to offer as a holiday destination.

Ms Fennell added: “Many of us are guilty of passing these iconic parts of our culture while we’re out and about but now is the time to truly explore our own towns and really get under the surface of the UK’s famous landscape and culture.”