Rescuers urge people to do their homework before exploring the great outdoors

Rescuers have issued an appeal to adventurers across the north and north-east to be prepared as they bask in the warm weather.

Members of RNLI’s Kessock lifeboat urged wild swimmers to “take a moment to think” and come up with a safety plan before delving into Scotland’s waters.

The North Kessock based lifeboat crew stressed that open water swimming presents different conditions to swimming lengths at a local leisure centre.

Plan ahead

Taking to Facebook, the team offered advise to those taking to Scotland’s waters.

They wrote: “With some good weather ahead (hopefully) please take a moment to think about your safety plan if you’re heading to the water.

“Swimming in open water is very different to swimming in a pool.

“Unseen currents, cold water and waves make for a more challenging environment and can quickly tire even the strongest swimmers.

“Plan ahead and always swim parallel to the shore.

“Be visible. Wear a buoyancy aid and have a means for calling for help if you get into difficulty.”

Scaling Scotland’s mountains

Mountaineers are also being encouraged to do their homework.

Mountaineering Scotland advised keen walkers to thoroughly read up on your proposed route, rather than rely on navigating by using your mobile phone.

Their appeal was inspired by several posts on social media explaining how several mountaineers had gotten into difficulty after straying from their desired route.

Taking to Facebook, the group wrote: “We’ve seen some social media posts recently about people getting into difficulties when they strayed from the route uploaded to their phone.

“However you navigate, there are ways to work out where you are and get back on track – best to read up on them in advance so you’re equipped if you ever get misplaced. One of our favourites is Aspect of Slope – almost like a magic trick.”