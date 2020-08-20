Removal under way of rusty Buchan Alpha remains

Work is under way to remove the remains of the Buchan Alpha oil rig, feared to become an “eyesore” as it lay stranded in waters off a Shetland pier.

The rusty remnant of the huge platform broke off from its berth at Dales Voe last year during a heavy storm as decommissioning work was being carried out.

Last month Shetland anti-pollution group KIMO International called for a more transparent timeframe to recover the adrift structure, while Alastair Carmichael MP made the “eyesore” point.

Now Ocean Kinetics, a company based in Lerwick and Aberdeen, has been hired for the removal and recycling of the stranded structure.

Work is already under way, with workers and equipment having been mobilised “immediately” for the recovery.