Regional figures: Nearly 30 new cases confirmed in Grampian as Sturgeon announces plans to ease lockdown

Nearly 30 new cases of Covid have been confirmed in the north-east over the last 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 597 new cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government.

Of those, 28 are in Grampian.

By comparison, there were 207 new cases recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 81 in Lothian and 29 in Tayside. There were nine in the Highlands and five in Shetland.

One person in the Highlands has died from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s daily figures. Seven deaths in total were recorded across the country.

The figures have also revealed that more than 1.9 mililon people have now received their first dose of the vaccination, with 170,892 people having had their second.

‘Optimism’ as details on easing lockdown emerge

The data emerged as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid out plans to ease lockdown, which she said will offer some “real hope”.

These include changing the stay at home rules to stay local from April 2, and the opening of some non-essential retail – such as click and collect services, garden services and hairdressers, from April 5.

From April 26, travel restrictions around Scotland will be lifted as the country moves from Level 4 to Level 3.

Island communities currently at Level 3 will have the option to move to Level 2, following further discussions with the government to minimise the impact visitors may have on local communities.

The number of people able to meet outdoors will increase to six from three households, and restrictions on the hospitality industry will ease.

