REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Seven new Covid-19 cases across the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 385

A further 385 people across Scotland have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the new cases represent 7.6% of newly-tested individuals.

There are seven new cases in Grampian bringing the region’s cumulative total since the pandemic began to 2,121.

A total of 73 people are in hospital across the country having recently tested positive for the virus – and 10 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

There has been one death related to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing Scotland’s death toll to 2,506.

Nicola Sturgeon is poised to announce new measures at Holyrood to tackle the spread of coronavirus across Scotland today.

The first minister has said she will decide on further restrictions with her ministers following a Cobra meeting this morning.

It comes after four chief medical officers across the UK nations decided that the Covid-19 alert level should be raised to four.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted on Monday: “4 UK CMOs – inc @DrGregorSmith – agree raising of #Covid-19 alert level to 4.

“I’ll participate in COBR meeting tomorrow am, after which @scotgov Cabinet will agree measures to bring virus back under control in Scotland.

“I’ll then offer statement to @ScotParl tomorrow pm.”

Ms Sturgeon previously said coronavirus is spreading again in Scotland and “further and urgent action” is needed to stop the increase, warning if left unchecked it will lead to more cases, people in hospital and deaths.