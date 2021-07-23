Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian remains the fourth highest reporting board

According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,505 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian remains the fourth highest reporting board after recording 131 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Aberdeen City accounted for 55 of the new cases and Aberdeenshire had 51.

Moray recorded 22 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

There were 502 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 57 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that six people confirmed to have Covid have died.

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 3,992,327 people have received the first dose and 3,044,803 have received their second dose