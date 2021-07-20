Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian remains fifth highest board for Covid cases

By Lauren Taylor
20/07/2021, 2:18 pm Updated: 20/07/2021, 2:58 pm
Covid vaccination centre in Stonehaven
Covid vaccination centre in Stonehaven

According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,604 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian remains the fifth highest reporting board after recording 127 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Aberdeen City accounted for 67 of the new cases and Aberdeenshire had 37.

Moray recorded 19 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

There were 529 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 47 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that 13 people confirmed to have Covid have died.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 3,984,433 people have received the first dose and 2,995,086 have received their second dose.

It was confirmed on Monday (July 19) that experts are recommending children over the age of 12, who are at increased risk from the virus, are given the jab.

In her briefing the first minister confirmed Scotland would follow the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations (JCVI).

However, she does not want to rule out giving the vaccine to children aged 12 to 17.

Poll: What do you think? Some children over 12 to be offered Covid vaccine