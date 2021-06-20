Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian records highest Covid case numbers since January

NHS Grampian has recorded 101 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – the highest in nearly six months.

The figures, released daily by the Scottish Government, are the highest since 126 were recorded on January 24.

Scotland as a whole recorded 1,205 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, and there has been no deaths.

The test positivity rate has been recorded as 5.8% after passing 5% at the beginning of the week.

Over the weekend there are no updates on hospitalisations or admissions into intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s roll-out of the vaccine, 3,630,589 people have received the first dose of the vaccination so far, with 2,571,637 having received their second dose.

Those aged 30 and older who live in Aberdeen and had not received their first jab were invited to attend a drop in clinic at P&J Live.

It has been found that the risk of getting Covid after being vaccinated drops sharply 21 days following a first dose.

