Regional breakdown: New data shows test positivity decreasing despite high number of Covid cases

New government data has shown that 677 new cases of Covid have been recorded across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Despite the high number of cases, the test positivity rate has gone down to 2.8%, when just two days ago it was at 6.7% – the highest it had been since February.

The new cases are heavily concentrated around three health board areas: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which recorded 195 new cases, NHS Lothian with 160 cases and NHS Lanarkshire which recorded 86 cases.

It has been reported that one person who tested positive for the virus has died, and four people have been admitted to intensive care.

Local cases

NHS Grampian accounted for 21 of the new cases, with Aberdeen City reporting 16 and Aberdeenshire reporting four.

Moray has recorded only one new case.

In her briefing Nicola Sturgeon announced that areas across the north-east will move down to Level 1 as of midnight Friday, into Saturday.

Vaccine roll-out

As of today 3,286,261 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 2,106,177 have received their second dose.

The first minister said that vaccinations are opening the path to a less restrictive way of dealing with covid, but we are “not quite there yet.”

