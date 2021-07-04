Regional breakdown: New Covid cases in Scotland drop below 3,000

Scotland has recorded less than 3,000 new cases of Covid for the first time in four days according to the latest statistics provided by Public Health Scotland.

There were 2,726 new cases of the virus recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure reported since June 30.

NHS Grampian accounted for 192 cases of the virus, with Aberdeen City reporting 130 new cases and Aberdeenshire recording 56.

The new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Tayside meaning the north and north-east have among the lowest Covid rates in the country.

However, there has still been a spike in cases in NHS Grampian, which recorded 322 positive cases on Friday July 2 – the highest figure reported in a day for the area.

Stonehaven in particular has seen a surge in cases which has resulted in a number of businesses closing.

Most recently, it has been reported that five members of staff from a supermarket in Aberdeen are currently self-isolating after receiving positive Covid tests.

Hospitalisations and admissions into intensive care are not updated at the weekend.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 3,857,584 people have received the first dose and 2,762,156 have received their second dose.

In her unscheduled Covid briefing on Friday July 2, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the vaccination rollout would be accelerated to try and protect more people from Covid-19.

All mainland health boards will offer drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is asking anyone who tests positive to fill out their own close contacts information to help with the strain on Test and Protect services.