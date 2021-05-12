Show Links
Regional breakdown: Covid cases rise by 27 in the north-east as 345 are registered across Scotland

By David Walker
12/05/2021, 2:29 pm Updated: 12/05/2021, 2:33 pm
Covid-19 cases in the north-east have risen by 27 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 345, with no deaths recorded.

Regional Breakdown

There are 10 new cases in Moray, which currently has the highest infection rate in the country.

At the moment, it is the only region in Scotland that will not move down from Level 3 on Monday.

In Aberdeen, 13 new cases were registered, with only four being recorded in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total now stands at 15,248 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 228,423 with the new cases representing 1.5% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains at 7,661.

It has been five days since the country last recorded a Covid death.

As of today, 2,948,604 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,526,889 have received their second dose.