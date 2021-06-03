Regional breakdown: Covid case numbers and hospital admissions highest since February

Covid case numbers and hospital admissions are the highest they have been since February, government data shows.

Across Scotland 835 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, which is the highest number of new cases since February 19 with 891 new cases.

New cases are heavily concentrated around the three health boards: NHS Lothian with 227 cases, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which recorded 223 new cases, and NHS Ayrshire and Arran which recorded 100 cases.

It has been confirmed that four people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, three people from South Ayrshire and one person from Edinburgh.

A further 66 people have been admitted to hospital with coronavirus which is the highest number of admissions since February 22 when 72 were hospitalised.

One person has been admitted to intensive care.

Local cases

NHS Grampian accounts for 22 of the new cases, with Aberdeenshire recording 10 and Aberdeen City recording seven.

Moray has recorded five new cases.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the government vaccination programme 3,305,812 people have received the first and 2,137,618 have received their second dose.

