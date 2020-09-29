REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 806 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 54 of them in the north-east

A further 54 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 806 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period, the highest single day total since the pandemic began.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has suggested the figures may be down to a weekend lag in testing.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 28,604 since Monday.

The new cases represent 11.5% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 123 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 14 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

No coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 770,729 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 742,125 were confirmed negative.

The north-east’s cumulative total is now 2,275, following the 54 new cases recorded during the past 24 hours.

Around a third of the new Scottish cases in the past 24 hours were among the over-40s, the first minister revealed during her briefing today.

The majority remain among the under-25s amid outbreaks at university accommodation.

Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing: “The majority, the quite significant majority, are in the under-40 age groups, with the bulk of those in the under-25 age group.”

She warned this must not give rise to complacency as young people can become seriously unwell from the virus and while the risk of dying is lower for these ages, it is not “non-existent”.

The first minister said: “While we are seeing a significant number of cases in younger age groups, which is a phenomenon that we’ve seen across Europe in this latest surge of Covid, it is the case that transmission amongst older ages groups is also rising and let’s not pretend that that is not the case.

“Around a third of today’s cases are actually in the over-40 age group and there are a number in the over-60 age group, so transmission is rising across the spectrum of age ranges.”