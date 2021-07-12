Regional breakdown: 40 in intensive care with Covid across Scotland

Five people have been admitted to intensive care units in NHS Grampian with Covid. The patients are the first to be treated in the region’s specialised wards since February.

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, 20 people across the country were admitted to intensive care in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of patients in intensive care receiving treatment for the virus to 40.

Five people across NHS Grampian have been admitted to intensive care, which is the first time since February 24 the health board has had Covid patients moved into the specialised wards.

There were 469 people in hospitals across the country yesterday with recently confirmed Covid. However, according to the latest statistics there were no new general hospital admissions for the past 24 hours.

Regional figures

There were 2,134 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian recorded 180 new cases of the virus, with Aberdeen City according for 98 of the cases and Aberdeenshire reporting 60.

Moray reported 21 new cases in the past 24 hours.

After daily cases peaked at 4,234 on July 1, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf believes Scotland is “past the worst” of the current peak.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Show radio programme, Mr Yousaf said: “From the data I have seen over the last week – optimistically, I think we can say we are past the worst of the peak, this particular peak.

“Now that doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be another peak in the future but we’re beginning to see a stabilisation and beginning to see the cases level off.

“Still very high I must say, but we’re beginning to see a positive trend.”

Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out the next set of changes to coronavirus restrictions in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, July 13.

Vaccination roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 3,934,408 people have received the first dose and 2,893,271 have received their second dose.

This week all mainland health boards are offering drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.