Regional breakdown: 37 new Covid cases recorded in Aberdeen and the north-east

There has been 271 new cases reported across Scotland, Scottish Government data has shown.

Grampian accounts for 37 of the new cases, with 15 being reported in the Moray area. Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have each recorded 11 new cases.

Across Scotland, six people have been admitted to the intensive care unit and no deaths have been recorded.

As for the Scottish Government vaccine roll out 2,833,761 people have received the first dose and 1,348,050 have received their second dose.

The data published today reflects the figures which were not reported yesterday due to the bank holiday.