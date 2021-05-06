Regional breakdown: 36 new Covid cases have been recorded by NHS Grampian

Moray accounts for 32 of the 36 new Covid cases recorded by NHS Grampian, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen recorded three new positive cases and Aberdeenshire recorded one.

Across Scotland 283 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

33 people have been admitted to hospital, meanwhile there have been no new admissions to the intensive care unit.

There have been no deaths recorded.

As for the Scottish Government’s roll out of the vaccine 2,860,635 people have received the first dose and 1,400,296 have received their second dose.

