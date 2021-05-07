Show Links
Regional breakdown: 34 new cases of Covid recorded in the north-east

By Lauren Taylor
07/05/2021, 4:01 pm
© PAmedicago

According to latest Scottish Government data there have been 34 new cases of the virus recorded across the north-east over the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampain have recorded 34 new cases, with Moray accounting for 16 of them.

Aberdeen City have reported 15 new cases and Aberdeenshire have confirmed three.

Across Scotland as a whole there have been 236 new cases of the virus.

Two people have been admitted to hospital and one person is received treatment in intensive care for Covid.

It has been confirmed one person has died from Covid in Inverclyde.

As for the Scottish Government roll out of the vaccination, 2,876,633 people have received the first dose and 1,424,208 have received their second dose.

