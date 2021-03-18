There have been 31 new coronavirus cases across the north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,927 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Scottish Government also updated its vaccination numbers and said that the number of people who have received their first dose has surpassed two million.

As of today, 2,023,002 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 192,100 having had both doses required.

Coronavirus in Scotland

There were 624 new cases reported across Scotland, almost exactly the same number as yesterday when there were 625.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 211,854 with the new cases representing 2.7% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,536, as seven new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 405 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, 17 fewer than yesterday.

There are 38 people in intensive care.

Sturgeon: Dip in vaccine supply will not affect July target on first jabs

A dip in supply will not affect the target to give all adults in Scotland a first dose of the vaccine by the end of July, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

A shipment of the AstraZeneca jab from India has encountered problems with the head of the Serum Institute of India suggesting the country’s government may be blocking exports to the UK.

The Scottish Government has said that people in the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) priority groups will be offered a vaccine by the middle of April, while an offer of a first dose will be made to the whole adult population by the end of July.

Speaking before First Minister’s Questions today, Nicola Sturgeon said there would be approximately 500,000 fewer doses coming to Scotland in the next month.

“At present we expect that over the next month we will have approximately 500,000 fewer doses than we had previously anticipated,” she said.

“For that reason there may be periods in April where we need to prioritise second doses.

“However, I want to be clear today that we do still expect to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the remaining JCVI priority groups by the middle of next month as planned.

“We also still expect to have offered a first dose to all adults in the population by the end of July.”