Regional breakdown: 18 new Covid cases recorded in the north-east

NHS Grampian recorded 18 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, Scottish Government data has shown.
Moray accounts for 10 of the new cases recorded in the Grampian area. Aberdeen reported six new cases, while Aberdeenshire reported two.
Across the whole of Scotland there have been 85 new Covid cases reported.
Interactive Maps: New graphics show how Covid levels have fallen across north-east since January
Three people have been admitted to hospital with the virus, however, there have been no admissions to the intensive care unit.
There have been no new deaths reported.
As for the Scottish Government’s roll out of the vaccine 2,846,834 people have received the first dose and 1,373,882 have received their second dose.
Data flow issues from the UK Government testing sites have been reported which may contribute to lower number of cases reported today, however, Public Health Scotland are investigating.
