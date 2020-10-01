RBS branch in Inverness closes as staff members test positive for Covid-19

A Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch in Inverness has been forced to close its doors after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The branch, inside the Eastgate Shopping Centre, has closed for 14 days to allow workers to self isolate at home.

A spokeswoman said: “We wish to advise that a small number of colleagues at our Eastgate branch in Inverness have been confirmed as having coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount and following government guidelines, the branch will be closed for a period of 14 days, commencing September 29 to allow colleagues to self-isolate.”

A deep clean is being undertaken in the branch with RBS contacting customers to provide reassurances and a continuation of services.

Alternative banking methods have been put in place at the nearest Post Office on Queensgate, as well as online and through RBS’ dedicated mobile app.

The cash machine on site is to remain open during the branch closure.

Customers with concerns are able to contact RBS on 03457 24 24 24 seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.