Rare whiskies worth thousands stolen in second break-in at Crieff shop

The owners of a family-run whisky shop have been left reeling by the second break-in this month.
Thieves stole collectors’ items worth thousands of pounds from Crieff-based J.L. Gill, which sells a range of Scottish produce.
Some 26 bottles of whisky and sherry were taken in the early hours of Friday morning, with one alone worth up to £10,000, as well as tobacco and cigars worth £1,000.
It comes less than a month after the shop was targeted by thieves between Hogmanay and January 4. Only two bottles were taken on that occasion but they had a combined value of £10,000.
The list of stolen bottles includes;
- Macallan 30 year old whisky
- Macallan 18 year old whisky
- Macallan Rare Cask Black whisky
- Macallan Rare Cask Red whisky
- Old Perth Whisky
- Longrow Sherry Cask whisky
- Longrow 18 year old whisky
- Highland Park Fire whisky
- Arran Brodick Bay whisky
- Glenfarclas 25 year old quarter cask whisky
- Adelphi Bunnahabhian Sherry Cask whisky
- Elijah Craig bourbon 12 year old
- Glenlivit Code whisky
- Oban 21 year old whisky
- Glengoyne 21 year old whisky
- Springbank local barley whisky