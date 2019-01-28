Rare whiskies worth thousands stolen in second break-in at Crieff shop

The owners of a family-run whisky shop have been left reeling by the second break-in this month.

Thieves stole collectors’ items worth thousands of pounds from Crieff-based J.L. Gill, which sells a range of Scottish produce.

Some 26 bottles of whisky and sherry were taken in the early hours of Friday morning, with one alone worth up to £10,000, as well as tobacco and cigars worth £1,000.

It comes less than a month after the shop was targeted by thieves between Hogmanay and January 4. Only two bottles were taken on that occasion but they had a combined value of £10,000.

The list of stolen bottles includes;