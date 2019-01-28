Monday, January 28th 2019 Show Links
Rare whiskies worth thousands stolen in second break-in at Crieff shop

by Emma Crichton
28/01/2019, 12:16 pm Updated: 28/01/2019, 12:17 pm
© Fraser BandJL Gill, Crieff
JL Gill, Crieff
The owners of a family-run whisky shop have been left reeling by the second break-in this month.

Thieves stole collectors’ items worth thousands of pounds from Crieff-based J.L. Gill, which sells a range of Scottish produce.

Some 26 bottles of whisky and sherry were taken in the early hours of Friday morning, with one alone worth up to £10,000, as well as tobacco and cigars worth £1,000.

It comes less than a month after the shop was targeted by thieves between Hogmanay and January 4. Only two bottles were taken on that occasion but they had a combined value of £10,000.

The list of stolen bottles includes;

  • Macallan 30 year old whisky
  • Macallan 18 year old whisky
  • Macallan Rare Cask Black whisky
  • Macallan Rare Cask Red whisky
  • Old Perth Whisky
  • Longrow Sherry Cask whisky
  • Longrow 18 year old whisky
  • Highland Park Fire whisky
  • Arran Brodick Bay whisky
  • Glenfarclas 25 year old quarter cask whisky
  • Adelphi Bunnahabhian Sherry Cask whisky
  • Elijah Craig bourbon 12 year old
  • Glenlivit Code whisky
  • Oban 21 year old whisky
  • Glengoyne 21 year old whisky
  • Springbank local barley whisky
