News / Scotland

Rail disruption amid Broughty Ferry track safety inspection

By Alasdair Clark
28/07/2021, 5:02 pm Updated: 28/07/2021, 5:54 pm
Rail disruption at Broughty Ferry
Services going through Broughty Ferry have been disrupted.

Rail services through Broughty Ferry have been disrupted due to a track safety inspection by Network Rail.

Trains from Edinburgh to Arbroath will instead start and terminate at Dundee to avoid Broughty Ferry.

Very limited ticket acceptance has been agreed with City Link for services between Dundee and Aberdeen, ScotRail said.

Limited ticket acceptance has also been agreed with Stagecoach between Dundee and Arbroath and between Arbroath and Montrose.

