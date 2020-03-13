Radio 1 cancels Big Weekend in Dundee due to coronavirus

Radio 1 has cancelled its Big Weekend 2020 event in Dundee.

The festival event was due to take place between May 22 and May 24 with big names including Harry Styles and Calvin Harris booked.

It comes as the Scottish Government placed restrictions on large events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Twitter, the station said: “After careful consideration we have come to the decision that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2020 in Dundee will not go ahead.”

An update on #BigWeekend Dundee 2020 pic.twitter.com/o0FO4YKAfk — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 13, 2020

“This decision has been made in conjunction with our event partners, in line with the advice from the Scottish Government, and while we know fans looking forward to purchasing tickets will be disappointed, is it important that we prioritise the health and safety of all those involved.