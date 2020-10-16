Question Time: Douglas Ross calls out Westminster ‘disinterest’ in Scotland

Douglas Ross has called out Westminster’s “disinterest” in Scotland and has urged colleagues to “work harder” for the union.

The Scottish Tory leader, appearing on BBC One’s Question Time tonight, said too many governments had “devolved and forgot” since the resumption of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

His comments come amid polling suggesting almost 60% of Scots now back a breakaway from the UK.

The Ipsos MORI poll, published on Wednesday, found just 42% back staying in the union when undecided voters are stripped out, with 58% in favour of a breakaway.

‘It’s ludicrous that just as we’re seeing the rate of infection increase, we’re seeing the end of what has been a lifeline.” “The chancellor has said Scotland will get £700m more”@KateForbesMSP and @Douglas4Moray clash over help for businesses. #bbcqt 10:45pm on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/ARpW9b1mxe — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 15, 2020

The Moray MP said the UK Government has to take such polls “seriously”.

He said: “We’ve got to look at these polls, we have take it seriously.

“But, those of us who believe in the union will fight for the union and work harder and better than ever before to promote what Scotland gets from the union and what Scotland gives to the union.”

Asked how much responsibility Westminster bore for the increasing support for independence, Mr Ross said: “We need to do far more.

And that’s a wrap. @bbcquestiontime from Edinburgh filmed and heading home to Moray. Now to wait for the completely unbiased, non-partisan, constructive feedback on Twitter 😬🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/06JODA7C5z — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) October 15, 2020

“All of us who believe in the union have to work far harder to promote that case of what Scotland gets from union.”

“I’ve spoken to the prime minister, MPs, previous MPs and previous politicians from respective governments because I think there has been a habit in London, by successive governments, of devolving and forgetting and that disinterest only aids the nationalist cause.”

Downing Street dismissed the Ipsos poll, saying the issue of independence had been “settled”.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The issue of independence was settled when the Scottish people voted decisively to remain part of a strong United Kingdom; it was a once-in-a-generation vote and it must be respected.

“The first minister promised that it would be a once-in-a-generation vote, the UK Government will continue to uphold that decision.”