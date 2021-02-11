Quarantine hotels booking site hit by gremlins on launch day

An online booking system launched on Thursday for people flying into the UK to book a hotel for their “managed isolation” has a glitch.

The Scottish minister for transport Michael Matheson announced on Tuesday that anyone flying into Scotland from any foreign country will be required to isolate in one of six selected hotels for 10 days.

The new requirements are to become law from Monday, with hotel rooms coming at a cost of £1,750 per person. Fines of up to £10,000 can be handed out to anyone caught breaking the rules.

However, the online booking system was launched at 1pm on Thursday but doesn’t allow anyone to book a room on Monday February 15 or Tuesday February 16.

The booking system, which is powered by CTM North, states “we cannot find any applicable hotels” when trying to book a 10-day isolation period at any of the Scottish airports on those days.

Rooms are only available at all hotels from February 17 onwards despite the rules coming into place two days prior to that.

The Scottish Government has made it a requirement for anyone flying into the country to go into managed isolation for at least 10 days.

However, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that only passengers flying in from 33 “red-list” countries will be required to isolate south of the border.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for a statement.