Pupils asked to self-isolate after coronavirus case confirmed at Highland high school

Pupils in three year groups at Gairloch High School in Wester Ross have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks, after a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Certain pupils in other year groups who shared the school bus have also been advised to self-isolate, with online learning put in place to allow them to work from home.

The school covers a large catchment area, stretching from Shieldaig in the south to Laide in the north.

A spokeswoman for the Highland Council said: “We are aware of one confirmed case of Covid-19 with a senior pupil at Gairloch High School.

“On advice from the Health Protection Team, all pupils in the mixed year groups S4-S6 have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, as well as a small number of S1-S3 pupils who shared the school bus.

“A letter has been sent to pupils/parents of the school. Online learning will be put in place for these pupils over the next 2 weeks.”