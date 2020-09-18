Pupils asked to self-isolate after coronavirus case confirmed at Highland high school

Pupils in three year groups at Gairloch High School in Wester Ross have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks, after a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Certain pupils in other year groups who shared the school bus have also been advised to self-isolate, with online learning put in place to allow them to work from home.
The school covers a large catchment area, stretching from Shieldaig in the south to Laide in the north.
A spokeswoman for the Highland Council said: “We are aware of one confirmed case of Covid-19 with a senior pupil at Gairloch High School.
“On advice from the Health Protection Team, all pupils in the mixed year groups S4-S6 have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, as well as a small number of S1-S3 pupils who shared the school bus.
“A letter has been sent to pupils/parents of the school. Online learning will be put in place for these pupils over the next 2 weeks.”
