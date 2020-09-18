Show Links
Pupils asked to self-isolate after coronavirus case confirmed at Highland high school

by Craig Munro
18/09/2020, 6:37 pm
© Sandy McCookGairloch High School. Picture by Sandy McCook
Gairloch High School. Picture by Sandy McCook

Pupils in three year groups at Gairloch High School in Wester Ross have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks, after a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Certain pupils in other year groups who shared the school bus have also been advised to self-isolate, with online learning put in place to allow them to work from home.

The school covers a large catchment area, stretching from Shieldaig in the south to Laide in the north.

A spokeswoman for the Highland Council said: “We are aware of one confirmed case of Covid-19 with a senior pupil at Gairloch High School.

“On advice from the Health Protection Team, all pupils in the mixed year groups S4-S6 have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, as well as a small number of S1-S3 pupils who shared the school bus.

“A letter has been sent to pupils/parents of the school. Online learning will be put in place for these pupils over the next 2 weeks.”