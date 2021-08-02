Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Public urged to comment on £50,000 ‘bond’ offer for families to stay on islands

By Andy Philip
02/08/2021, 2:44 pm
The SNP Government aims to tackle population decline.
Scots are being encouraged to make their voices heard on SNP Government proposals to offer up to £50,000 for people to settle in communities suffering population decline.

The call comes as a consultation opens on the rural policy we exclusively revealed in the run up to the Scottish Parliament election.

The so-called Island Bonds are being created to help people buy homes, start businesses and settle for the long-term.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon proposed the idea in her re-election manifesto, suggesting 100 bonds will be targeted where depopulation is a risk.

The consultation, which runs for 12 weeks from August 2, aims to inform the details of the £5million policy and wider measures to tackle the major problem.

‘Financial barriers’

Opening the public call for views, Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “It’s a way for us to address some of the key financial barriers for people who want to live on our islands.

“Each of our islands are unique and this consultation will help us understand some of the population challenges across our islands and make sure that we can properly address them.

“It will also provide information to enable us to set up a relocation support or advisory service and make the move for people as smooth as possible.

“I’d encourage people across Scotland, especially those on our islands, to provide a response to this consultation and make sure their voices are heard to help shape the Bond.

“As well as delivering this consultation, we’ll continue to engage with local authorities, island communities and other relevant stakeholders as we develop the bond.”

Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon wants public feedback.

We earlier revealed more of the Scottish Government’s proposals to look at population barriers.

Other ideas include plans to widen fertility treatment and harness disused buildings for community hubs to promote remote working.

Before the May election, economy secretary Fiona Hyslop – who has since stepped down from the role – called for more migration powers to further attract families.

The SNP’s opponents said the party had failed to sort out patchy broadband, deliver new ferries and sort out the roads first.