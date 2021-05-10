Vote for your favourite script to help budding north playwrights see dreams come true

Five budding playwrights are competing to have their work turned into a show – but need your help to make their dream a reality.

Scottish theatre company The Grey Hill launched a scriptwriting competition in collaboration with the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

Now five finalists have been selected, and members of the public are being asked to watch the video submissions and vote for their favourite.

The winner will get the chance to become a published playwright and work with The Grey Hill.

‘We have found real emerging talent’

Barry Robertson, founder of the theatre company, said: “New writing is at the heart of our partnership with the University of the Highland and Islands. Through this script writing competition, we have had an opportunity to really connect with people in diverse geographical locations and we have found real emerging talent.

“It has been a pleasure to be able to support the students to developing their skills in creative writing, acting and performance and audio engineering.”

The five finalists are Jane Bury, Sarah Hauck, Emily Newbold, Gracie Shearer and Issy Thompson.

Check out our new Scriptwriting competition in partnership with @ThinkUHI with performances from @ic_uhi check our 5 finalists and vote for your favourite! https://t.co/rOOx5TiwO5 pic.twitter.com/8VSYMkO4qw — The Grey Hill (@thgreyhill) May 6, 2021

Mr Robertson encouraged people to get involved and watch the performances before voting closes on May 17.

He added: “Their work really highlights the richness in stories and ideas that the region has to offer to the creative economy and wider community.”

Working remotely

Each of the five finalists’ scripts has been performed remotely by degree students studying drama and production at Inverness College UHI and recorded so members of the public can watch and vote for their favourite.

Performer Jill Connor spoke about how she found the experience of doing the project remotely: “Getting an opportunity to work with both the playwright finalists and The Grey Hill was an unexpected whirlwind of activity during my studies in lockdown. Working on this remotely presented an opportunity to pack so much more into the experience.

“The whole process demonstrated to me how fast paced the industry can be and how rewarding it is to see the finished product. It has been a great experience to work with Grey Hill as performers we are all excited that audiences can now listen and watch our work.”

To watch the entries and vote, visit

The Grey Hill website.