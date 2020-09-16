Prosecutors receive police file following investigation into Skye care home deaths

A report into the deaths of three residents at a beleaguered Skye care home has been handed to the Crown Office.

Police launched an investigation into Home Farm Care Home in May after three women died of Covid-19 there.

In total, 10 residents at the Portree site died due to the disease.

The home was described as a “risk to life and limb” in an official inspection report by the Care Inspectorate.

The police investigation looked into the deaths of three women aged 84, 86 and 88.

© Iain Smith

NHS Highland will take over ownership of the care home in November from HC One, who are facing legal action from families who lost loved ones.

If the Crown Office decide to prosecute HC One, it will be first time there is a criminal prosecution in relation to the hundreds of Covid-19 deaths in care homes.

The submission of the report comes after ministers pledged a full public inquiry into coronavirus deaths in care homes.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Donald Cameron told the Daily Mail that what has happened in care homes across Scotland has been “absolutely tragic.”

He said: “Full investigations must be carried out at once and should be started up as a matter of urgency.

Donald Cameron MSP”With cases appearing to be increasing in some care homes, we cannot put residents at risk again, given that so many families have already lost loved ones in care homes during this pandemic.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We will continue to assess information provided to us through that process and to investigate any possible criminal neglect.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing.”

HC-One run more than 300 care homes across the UK, including 55 in Scotland.

During the outbreak there, 30 residents and 29 staff tested positive for the virus.

A spokesman for HC-One said: “We fully support the review of every Covid-19 linked death in a Scottish care home.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Ministers have confirmed there will be a public inquiry into all aspects of Covid-19.”