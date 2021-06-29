A school art project helped Stromness pupils step into the shoes of their heroic relatives who work on board the local lifeboat.

Six classmates boast seven relatives on the crew of Stromness RNLI’s lifeboat, Violet, Dorothy and Kathleen.

Stromness RNLI asked local students to create artwork to display at the station and draw more local attention to the rescue workers.

But Stromness Primary students in Helga Moss’s art class managed to kick the request up a notch.

By introducing green screen technology, the students created art that highlighted work on a lifeboat and gave themselves the chance to envision life on the high seas with their local heroes.

Stromness pupils seized the initiative on lifeboat art project

Miss Moss first learned how to use green screen technology during a work experience trip to New Zealand. When she returned home, she found that it was a great way to get students engaged and expand their imaginations.

When Stromness RNLI press officer Richard Clubley approached schools about making some art for the station to display, Miss Moss said that her pupils took the project and ran with it.

“The children are passionate and proud to be from Stromness and have a key interest in the Lifeboats around Orkney.

“I went along to one of the crew’s training nights with my green screen and photographed the men. I then shared the pictures with the children, and they selected which photos they wanted green-screened onto their pictures.

“They really did put a lot of thought into it. We then got a few other lifeboat crew green-screened at school one night where even I got a chance to wear the gear and be green screened too!”

Stromness pupils proud of the lifeboat

The Stromness P2s made it clear that they understand and appreciate the work of their local RNLI crew.

Ruan Temple, whose father and uncle both serve on the Violet, Dorothy and Kathleen, said: “They go out to sea and save lives. I want to do the same when I am older.”

James Anderson, whose father is on the crew, added: “The lifeboat goes out to sea and saves people lives. I would like to work on the lifeboat when I am older. My dad is part of the lifeboat. They are amazing and work really hard.”

Ola Bain said: “I like the lifeboat because they help rescue people. They go out in all weathers.”

Fergus Johnston, whose father is also on the crew, said: “I like going to visit the lifeboat because it is a fast boat. They save people at sea.”

Promoting links between community and the lifeboat

Mr Clubley said that he wanted the art project to take advantage of new display boards outside the station.

“The Stromness lifeboat is visible from almost everywhere in the town. It is like a focal point or a symbol of the townsfolk’s compassion and readiness to put to sea at any time; to go to those in peril on the sea – regardless of race, colour or creed – free of charge and at no little personal risk.

“It is one of the highest ideals to which we can aspire. No wonder everyone is proud of it.”

Forming a bond between community and crew is important for both sides, he added.

“Links with the RNLI are important both to keep everyone aware of what we do but also to encourage the crews and let them know they are appreciated.

“Everyone, including the children, is very aware of the lifeboat in Stromness. We love it, are very proud of it and the crews. It is at the heart of the community.

“Six (related pupils) from one class is incredible but just goes to show how small the community is and how embedded in the community the lifeboat is.”