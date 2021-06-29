Show Links
Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 29

By Calum Ross
29/06/2021, 8:00 am
Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Michael Gove

 

What’s on today

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
  • Nicola Sturgeon is due to provide her latest update on coronavirus restrictions.
  • Ian Blackford will table an urgent question at Westminster asking the Cabinet Office minister to make a statement on the UK Government's use of emergency Covid contracts.

 

In case you missed it

  • Michael Gove has issued a scathing attack on the Scottish Greens, branding the party “anti-oil and gas, anti-jobs and anti-Aberdeen”.
  • Two laws backed unanimously at the Scottish Parliament could lead to “unparalleled” powers to strike out Westminster’s ability to legislate, the country’s highest court has been told.
  • A licensing system for short-term holiday property lets has been opened for public consultation after the SNP Government promised to revise its guidance for the troubled sector.
  • A woman has died from cervical cancer and a “small number” have developed the disease after being wrongly excluded from Scotland’s screening programme.

 

 