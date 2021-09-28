Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Pregnant woman with Covid-19 waited five hours for ambulance from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to maternity hospital

By Adele Merson
28/09/2021, 7:03 pm Updated: 28/09/2021, 7:29 pm
A heavily pregnant woman with Covid-19 faced two lengthy waits for ambulances.

A Covid-positive pregnant woman from Moray was forced to wait more than five hours for an ambulance to take her on a four-minute journey from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to the maternity hospital.

The woman, who was 31 weeks pregnant, tested positive for Covid-19 but required hospital treatment for worsening symptoms.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told MSPs the Moray woman first went to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin but was forced to wait four and-a-half hours to be taken through to Aberdeen for treatment.

She then had to wait a further five hours to be transferred between Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Five-hour wait

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament during a debate on ambulance services across Scotland, Mr Ross, who represents the Highlands and Islands, said: “This is one of the examples I’ve not been able to get my head around.

“She required a scan at one point during her stay at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and she had to go from the maternity unit to ARI.

“And because she was Covid-positive she had to get an ambulance – and I know Covid complicates things – but that journey from the maternity unit to ARI is on Google maps a four minute journey.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

“After she had received her scan – and she wasn’t able to eat in advance of the scan – she had a five and a half hour wait for an ambulance to take a 31-week pregnant woman from ARI back to Aberdeen maternity unit which is a four minute drive.

“That is unacceptable and Pauline Howie (chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service) replied to me last week agreeing that it was not acceptable.”

The members’ debate on ambulance services across Scotland, follows a waiting times crisis which has seen the military drafted in to ease pressure on paramedics.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he would look at issues raised by MSPs regarding ambulance provision.

Closing the debate, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said “particular issues in relation to rural communities, remote communities, island communities, perhaps haven’t got quite the airing or the focus over the last few weeks”.

However, the SNP politician said while there were issues before Covid-19, he would “reject the assertion the ambulance service wasn’t performing well pre-pandemic”.

Lack of rural ambulance provision

MSPs heard that the ambulance crisis has been a “familiar tale for too long” in rural communities across the north and north-east.

Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett said the “shocking story” of Gerald Brown in Glasgow, who died following a 40-hour wait for an ambulance, was an experience familiar to those in rural areas across across the two regions.

Mr Burnett, who represents Aberdeenshire West, said ambulance provision in rural communities across the north and north-east has been lacking for years.

He pointed to the ambulance in Braemar which was removed in 2007, leaving the local community still without a “satisfactory replacement”.

MSP Alexander Burnett

He shared with MSPs the experiences of three constituents who had died or suffered in “agony” waiting for ambulances with enough crew to travel to hospital.

The MSP said: “NHS Grampian and the Scottish Ambulance Service work round the clock to keep the north-east safe but they’ve been failed by the lack of rural ambulance provision in Deeside and elsewhere.

“These heartbreaking stories of people dying and suffering in agony while waiting for an ambulance must be a wake-up call to the SNP government.”

Highlands and Islands MSP, Jamie Halcro-Johnston, said there have “always been unique challenges in providing ambulance cover in rural and island communities”.

Crisis conditions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last week that the NHS is facing “crisis conditions” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but stressed the situation is replicated across the UK.

Hundreds of firefighters, military personnel and taxi drivers are being drafted in to help bail out Scotland’s crisis-hit ambulance service.

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted the NHS is facing “crisis conditions”.

Responding to the situation in Braemar, a Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it is currently “engaging with the local community representatives and are looking at a number of areas”.

She added that the Braemar area continued to be served by ambulance stations in Ballater, Tomintoul, Alford and Banchory.

 