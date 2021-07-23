Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Power-sharing talks between the SNP and Greens have ‘progressed’

By Calum Ross
23/07/2021, 2:00 pm
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party
A proposed power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens has “progressed” and could be announced within the next two weeks.

Civil servants and Scottish Government lawyers are now understood to be poring over the fine details of the draft agreement to ensure it is workable and can be delivered.

Almost two months have passed since First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that talks would begin on the “potentially ground-breaking” cooperation agreement.

Sources said the discussions had “definitely progressed”, and that those involved were “still fairly optimistic” that a deal would be struck, although civil servants must first “dot the i’s and cross the t’s”.

It is expected that a conclusion could be reached early next month, and any proposed deal would then have to be rubber-stamped by the Cabinet, and both parties.

SNP Greens government

Some members of both the SNP and the Greens have expressed reservations about the prospect, with the two sides at odds on several key policy areas, including new road building and the speed of the transition away from North Sea oil and gas.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, co-leaders of the Greens, had been spearheading the negotiations for the party, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney involved for the SNP.

On June 24, Mr Swinney provided an update to Holyrood, when he answered a parliamentary question on the talks, which he said aimed to “change the dynamic of our politics for the better in line with the founding principles of our parliament”.

He said: “Since the first minister’s announcement last month, the Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens have been engaging in positive discussions about a potential co-operation agreement, and have identified the subjects to be explored as part of this.

“Talks are covering the major challenges of this parliament. This includes Scotland’s recovery from Covid, our response to the climate emergency, the constitution, public services, infrastructure, and building a fairer and more equal Scotland.

“Talks will continue over the summer and a further report will be provided to parliament after the recess.”