News / Scotland

Poppyscotland focus fundraising efforts on Inverness as the Scottish Poppy Appeal turns 100

By Michelle Henderson
27/10/2021, 4:51 pm Updated: 27/10/2021, 4:54 pm
Volunteers will take to the streets of Inverness on Thursday to mark the return of city's Poppy Day.

Poppyscotland have outlined plans to focus their annual fundraising campaign in Inverness as they celebrate 100 years of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Volunteers from the leading Armed Forces charity will take to the streets on Thursday for the return of Inverness Poppy Day to help raise thousands of pounds in donations for the charities annual Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Their efforts come as the country celebrates 100 years of having the poppy as our national symbol of remembrance.

This year’s event marks the second time Poppyscotland have held this focused day of fundraising in Inverness, with a record number of volunteers expected to take to streets.

The 2021 instalment of Inverness Poppy day marks 100 years of the Poppy as our national symbol of remembrance

It also brings a long awaited end to a year long-break to fundraising initiatives, imposed by the Covid pandemic.

Last year, officials recorded a reduction of 28% in proceeds to the charity’s annual remembrance campaign.

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising and learning, hopes this years event will reach record highs in helping to finance their vital support services to veterans in desperate need.

Inverness Poppy Day

He said: “Last year cash donations to the Scottish Poppy Appeal were down 28% because of the pandemic but, despite this, Poppyscotland’s life-changing support to the Armed Forces community continued uninterrupted.

“So many of our amazing volunteers were forced to stay at home in 2020 but we have been overwhelmed by their response this year. It will be amazing to see record numbers of collectors come out for Inverness Poppy Day, and we really hope the public will reward their dedication but giving generously, especially as it marks 100 years of the Poppy as our national symbol of remembrance.”

Amidst the festivities, supports will also be able to enjoy Poppyscotland’s interactive museum.

The charity’s ground-breaking mobile learning resource, Bud, travels the length and breadth of Scotland to raise awareness of the Poppyscotland’s work.

The charity’s ground-breaking mobile learning resource, Bud, aims to raise the profile of the charity’s work and vital funds for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Launched in 2019, Bud travels the length and breadth of Scotland and allows visitors to explore a contemporary understanding of remembrance and the history of the poppy.

Exhibits within the mobile museum include historical artefacts, interactive displays and the moving stories of veterans and their families who have been supported by Poppyscotland.

Visitors to Bud will also have the opportunity to meet the disabled veterans at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburgh via an immersive virtual reality experience.

100 years of the Scottish Poppy Appeal

The Scottish Poppy Appeal remains Scotland’s largest annual street collection, generating thousands of pounds in support for military personnel and their families.

The appeal was first created in 1921, with a dual purpose of not only remembering those lost in conflicts across the globe but to generate funds to support the services delivered by Scotland’s leading Armed Forces charity.

Over three million poppies a year are distributed across Scotland to raise funds for the Armed Forces community.

The symbol of the poppy has become an emblem of remembrance across the country.

It was inspired by the famous poem, In Flanders Fields, written during the First World War by Lt Colonel John McCrae.

Appeal for volunteers

Charity officials are now appealing to anyone eager to lend a helping hand to get in touch to help support their fundraising efforts this year.

Mr Michie added: “It’s not too late for more people to volunteer their time. Even if it is just an hour or two, more volunteers mean more vital funds raised for the brave men and women of our Armed Forces community. Just come along to our volunteer hub in the area formerly home to KFC in the Eastgate Centre and we’ll make sure you have a great day.”

