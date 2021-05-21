Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 21

Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- National Records of Scotland has been criticised for its “lack of transparency” after trying to block the release of coronavirus death rates for individual care homes.
- Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced his new shadow cabinet and vowed his team is “ready to take the fight to the SNP from day one”.
- Boris Johnson’s devolution tsar has said there needs to be a “fundamental change of culture” at the heart of government if the Union is to be strengthened.
- Teachers leaders are demanding action amid concerns that “workplace violence” is “becoming normalised” in Scotland’s schools.
- Control of trains and track will be brought under a new public sector body named Great British Railways as part of sweeping transport reforms.
Coming up today:
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to provide an update on coronavirus restrictions, including whether Glasgow and Moray will remain in Level 3.
In case you missed it:
- Dr Sally Witcher, the head of Scotland’s social security commission, has revealed how she resorted to contacting the government’s national clinical director after encountering problems getting help in the pandemic.
- Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is giving money from his first Holyrood pay cheque to a charity in memory of a Moray teenager.
- Analysis: Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet picks show she values trust, loyalty and experience.
- Boris Johnson has dismissed farming industry fears that a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia and New Zealand could knock many out of business.
