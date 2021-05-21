Show Links
News / Scotland

Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 21

By Calum Ross
21/05/2021, 7:58 am
Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

Nicola Sturgeon, pictured during one of her coronavirus briefings
  • First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to provide an update on coronavirus restrictions, including whether Glasgow and Moray will remain in Level 3.

In case you missed it:

  • Dr Sally Witcher, the head of Scotland’s social security commission, has revealed how she resorted to contacting the government’s national clinical director after encountering problems getting help in the pandemic.
  • Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is giving money from his first Holyrood pay cheque to a charity in memory of a Moray teenager.
  • Analysis: Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet picks show she values trust, loyalty and experience.
  • Boris Johnson has dismissed farming industry fears that a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia and New Zealand could knock many out of business.