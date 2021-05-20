Show Links
News / Scotland

Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 20

By Calum Ross
20/05/2021, 8:05 am
Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

  • Dr Sally Witcher, the head of Scotland’s social security commission, has revealed how she resorted to contacting the government’s national clinical director after encountering problems getting help in the pandemic.
Dr Sally Witcher

Coming up today:

Nicola Sturgeon alongside her newly formed Cabinet outside Bute House.
  • Appointments to Nicola Sturgeon’s new Cabinet and ministerial team will be put before MSPs at Holyrood for approval.
  • At Westminster, there will be a statement from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on the future of Britain’s railways.

In case you missed it: