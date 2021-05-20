Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 20

Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Dr Sally Witcher, the head of Scotland’s social security commission, has revealed how she resorted to contacting the government’s national clinical director after encountering problems getting help in the pandemic.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is giving money from his first Holyrood pay cheque to a charity in memory of a Moray teenager.

Boris Johnson has dismissed farming industry fears that a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia and New Zealand could knock many out of business.

Analysis: Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet picks show she values trust, loyalty and experience.

A new report looking into patients being moved from hospitals to care homes in Scotland at the height of the coronavirus pandemic has raised legal concerns.

Coming up today:

Appointments to Nicola Sturgeon’s new Cabinet and ministerial team will be put before MSPs at Holyrood for approval.

At Westminster, there will be a statement from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on the future of Britain’s railways.

In case you missed it: