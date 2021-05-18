Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 18

Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus, his party has confirmed.
- Boris Johnson’s top civil servant has said the preservation of the Union is now “at the forefront of policymaking in Whitehall”.
- A majority of people in the UK believe remote voting and debates should continue at parliament after the pandemic, according to a new poll.
- The UK’s relationship with the European Union after Brexit could remain “bumpy” for some time, the Westminster government admitted.
Coming up today:
- Nicola Sturgeon is poised to be re-elected as first minister of Scotland today at a special vote in parliament.
- The Infected Blood Inquiry will take evidence remotely from Mairi Gougeon, Scotland’s minister for public health.
In case you missed it:
- We spoke to Inverness-born MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy, who made history this month when she was elected to serve as Holyrood’s first permanent wheelchair user.
- Deputy First Minister John Swinney and senior police officers slammed the thuggish behaviour of some Rangers fans after their club’s title win over Aberdeen.
- The Scottish Parliament’s newly elected presiding officer for the next five years, Alison Johnstone, has put the climate emergency at the top of Holyrood’s agenda.
- Alex Salmond says the Alba Party is “here to stay” and he is setting his sights on next year’s council elections.
