Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 18

New this morning:

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus, his party has confirmed.

Boris Johnson’s top civil servant has said the preservation of the Union is now “at the forefront of policymaking in Whitehall”.

A majority of people in the UK believe remote voting and debates should continue at parliament after the pandemic, according to a new poll.

The UK’s relationship with the European Union after Brexit could remain “bumpy” for some time, the Westminster government admitted.

Coming up today:

Nicola Sturgeon is poised to be re-elected as first minister of Scotland today at a special vote in parliament.

The Infected Blood Inquiry will take evidence remotely from Mairi Gougeon, Scotland’s minister for public health.

In case you missed it: