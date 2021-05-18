Show Links
Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 18

By Calum Ross
18/05/2021, 8:30 am
New this morning:

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus, his party has confirmed. 

Coming up today:

  • Nicola Sturgeon is poised to be re-elected as first minister of Scotland today at a special vote in parliament.
  • The Infected Blood Inquiry will take evidence remotely from Mairi Gougeon, Scotland’s minister for public health.

